VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash

The crash is currently under investigation.
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal Buchanan County crash that occurred on July 3 at 3:38 p.m. on Route 83, less than a mile west of Route 701.

A 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling west on Route 83 when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on an eastbound 2019 Nissan Frontier. The two vehicles came to rest against the guardrail off the eastbound side of the highway.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Justin C. Vandyke, 28, of Oakwood, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Nissan, Connie J. McClanahan, 45, of Grundy, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt. The Nissan’s passenger, Warren T.E. Cline, 56, of Grundy, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

This investigation is currently active and ongoing.

