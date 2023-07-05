Two new restaurants open the in the area on the same day

The Roasted Bean and Lighthouse Café both had their first day of business on July 5th
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -Two new businesses have gotten their start in the area; one on one side of the state line and one on the other.

In downtown Bluefield, Virginia, a new coffee shop has moved into where the Grind used to be. It’s called The Roasted Bean, and it serves things like fresh coffee and pastries as well as entrees like hamburgers and more.

Larry Kinzer, the owner of the Roasted Bean, credits his love of baking as one of things that made him want to go into the coffeeshop business.

“Well, it’s a dream of mine... that I’ve had forever. Love to bake... Everybody’s asked me at churches and all, why don’t I sell it, and I’ve always give it away, and this is the first time I’m selling it,” says Kinzer.

Kinzer credits his family and the town of Bluefield, Virginia, for helping him on his restaurant journey.

Across the border in Princeton, West Virginia, the Lighthouse Café opened its doors, serving soups and sandwiches.

“Something that I always dreamed of since I was younger. I wanted a café or a little restaurant on my own. We do a concession stand down there at Gardner, and it’s just been a dream of mine,” says Wendy Meadows, Owner of the Lighthouse Café.

She says the name of the business comes from her faith in God.

“Because God’s always been my rock and he’s always been there,” says Meadows.

Lighthouse Café is connected to the business next door in an “open concept” design. Meadows says she believes this will lead to an increase in business to her café as people can walk from one side to the other to get food.

If you would like to check out either of these businesses for yourself, The Roasted Bean is at 103 Spring St, Bluefield, Virginia and the Lighthouse Café is at 1301 Athens Road, Princeton, West Virginia.

