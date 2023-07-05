Tazewell’s Splash Pad opens after ARPA funding

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Federal funding is making a splash at a local park.

Thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the Town of Tazewell recently opened a splash pad at Lincolnshire Park.

Located on top of the former kiddie pool, the splash pad features water sprayers, a slide, dumping buckets and a spouting town mascot.

“There seems to be something for each little kid. We do have the bulldog since we are the Tazewell Bulldogs. We wanted to make sure we had something that represented our little town,” said Tazewell Mayor Michael Hoops.

The splash pad is open the same hours as the town’s pool.. Those hours are weekdays noon to 5pm, Saturdays 10am to 6pm and Sundays 1pm to 6pm.

