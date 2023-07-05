Summers County woman turns 105 on the Fourth of July

Happy birthday, Myrtle Brabb!
Summers County woman turns 105 on the Fourth of July
Summers County woman turns 105 on the Fourth of July(WVVA)
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -While the Fourth of July is famous for being the birthday of the United States of America, it is also the birthday of a Summers County woman who turned 105 years old on Tuesday.

Myrtle Brabb celebrated her 105th birthday surrounded by friends and family. The celebration started with prayer led by the pastor of her church. It was, followed by cake and ice cream. Partygoers reminisced with Ms. Brabb, sharing how much she means to them.

“She loved church. She was always real prim and proper. She always wore a hat to church...” says Juanita Brooks, niece of Myrtle Brabb.

Brooks also shares that in addition to her church, Brabb loves her dogs and her parakeets.

“She would sit and talk to them birds a half a day at the dining room table. You get out of bed; she’d be sitting there talking to the birds. She’d... ‘Pete’s a pretty boy. Give me a kiss, Pete.’ and that bird would repeat everything she told him or everything she said to him,” says Brooks.

Brabb was surprised with more than fifteen hundred birthday cards addressed to her. All the birthday wishes are due to her family contacting the Hinton Hope Foundation about posting a message asking for cards. Everyone was suprised about the huge response. It generated a wave of cards and letters that washed up at the birthday girls feet.

“I just thought it might be shared locally in Summers County, and summers county is very giving. I didn’t know it would result in across forty different states... And Hawaii, and, you know, cards from little, teeny ones, to great, big ones, to big letters...” says Laura Lilly Cochran, Assistant Executive Director of the Hinton Hope Foundation.

One of those letters is from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. In addition to wishing her a happy birthday, the governor also expressed admiration for the lives she touched. It’s clear when you see those who are gathered to celebrate Brabb’s remarkable milestone of longevity.

Brooks says she hopes to read all fifteen hundred and seven cards to her aunt even if it takes to her 110th birthday to do so. We’ll be right back with the full forecast after the break.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Troopers said a 911 call came in around 3 a.m. about a domestic situation and shots fired along...
Police investigate trooper-involved shooting
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Latest News

Princeton hot dog eating contest
Princeton hot dog eating contest
Princeton hot dog eating contest
Princeton hot dog eating contest
$1.776 gas brings long lines to Sheetz for the Fourth of July
$1.776 gas brings long lines to Sheetz for the Fourth of July
What does the Fourth of July mean to you?