Summers County woman turns 105 on the Fourth of July

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -While the Fourth of July is famous for being the birthday of the United States of America, it is also the birthday of a Summers County woman who turned 105 years old on Tuesday.

Myrtle Brabb celebrated her 105th birthday surrounded by friends and family. The celebration started with prayer led by the pastor of her church. It was, followed by cake and ice cream. Partygoers reminisced with Ms. Brabb, sharing how much she means to them.

“She loved church. She was always real prim and proper. She always wore a hat to church...” says Juanita Brooks, niece of Myrtle Brabb.

Brooks also shares that in addition to her church, Brabb loves her dogs and her parakeets.

“She would sit and talk to them birds a half a day at the dining room table. You get out of bed; she’d be sitting there talking to the birds. She’d... ‘Pete’s a pretty boy. Give me a kiss, Pete.’ and that bird would repeat everything she told him or everything she said to him,” says Brooks.

Brabb was surprised with more than fifteen hundred birthday cards addressed to her. All the birthday wishes are due to her family contacting the Hinton Hope Foundation about posting a message asking for cards. Everyone was suprised about the huge response. It generated a wave of cards and letters that washed up at the birthday girls feet.

“I just thought it might be shared locally in Summers County, and summers county is very giving. I didn’t know it would result in across forty different states... And Hawaii, and, you know, cards from little, teeny ones, to great, big ones, to big letters...” says Laura Lilly Cochran, Assistant Executive Director of the Hinton Hope Foundation.

One of those letters is from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice. In addition to wishing her a happy birthday, the governor also expressed admiration for the lives she touched. It’s clear when you see those who are gathered to celebrate Brabb’s remarkable milestone of longevity.

Brooks says she hopes to read all fifteen hundred and seven cards to her aunt even if it takes to her 110th birthday to do so.

