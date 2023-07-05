Rain will be hit or miss in the coming days

Any showers/storms will isolated through midweek
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, we’ll see passing clouds and perhaps a stray shower or two, but most will stay rain-free. Low temps should hover in the 60s overnight.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few isolated pop-up showers/t-storms. Severe and flood threats should stay nil, and again, not everyone will see rain. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a few stray showers and lows again in the 60s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay warm and humid into late week. While Thursday is looking quiet overall, rain chances will begin to rise by the end of the week.

PRESSURE CHANGE
PRESSURE CHANGE(WVVA WEATHER)

We look unsettled this weekend, with wider-spread rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
Troopers said a 911 call came in around 3 a.m. about a domestic situation and shots fired along...
Police investigate trooper-involved shooting
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Latest News

Full video forecast (7/4/2023)
Full Forecast (7/4)
Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be...
Seasonable and quiet weather is in store for Independence Day
TOMORROW
Fair weather on tap for July 4th!