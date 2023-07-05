Rain will be hit or miss in the coming days

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, we’ll see passing clouds and perhaps a stray shower or two, but most will stay rain-free. Low temps should hover in the 60s overnight.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and a few isolated pop-up showers/t-storms. Severe and flood threats should stay nil, and again, not everyone will see rain. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a few stray showers and lows again in the 60s.

Futurecast (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay warm and humid into late week. While Thursday is looking quiet overall, rain chances will begin to rise by the end of the week.

PRESSURE CHANGE (WVVA WEATHER)

We look unsettled this weekend, with wider-spread rounds of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday.

