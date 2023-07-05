Princeton buries Pulaski with 14-run 4th, WhistlePigs sweep the River Turtles

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs provided some early-afternoon fireworks with 14 runs in the 4th inning.

Princeton entered the inning trailing 3-0. Jesse Robinson Jr. hit a grand slam to give the WhistlePigs a 10-3 lead. Cam Careswell, Phoenix Meza and Blake Mayberry also drove in multiple runs in the 4th. Princeton won 14-5. The WhistlePigs are now 11-14. Princeton is five games behind Burlington for first place in the East division.

Bluefield scored three runs in the top of the 9th to pick up a 5-3 road win over Bristol. The Ridge Runners went ahead on a two-run single off the bat of Joey Brenczewski. Bluefield is now 12-11. The Ridge Runners are three games back of Burlington for first place in the East division.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.