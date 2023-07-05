Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Upshur County after authorities say a child was wandering a grocery store parking lot barefoot while a man was promoting his business.

Officers were dispatched to Skyline Plaza in Buckhannon at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30 and found a three-year-old child standing along a sidewalk with three women and one man, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say the child was found wandering the parking lot barefoot without adult supervision.

Police say they spoke to Ahmed Elfeky who said he left the child, who was in his care at the time of the incident, unattended in his running car so he “could promote his business.” He allegedly blamed the incident on the child, saying “Look what you have done.”

One witness said she had just parked and was getting out of her car when she heard the child behind her car unattended with no adult in sight, according to the report. She then walked with the child to the front of the grocery store and called 911 before finding Elfeky “putting a menu on a vehicle.”

Court documents say Elfeky had parked his car about 90 feet away from Route 20 and was about 340 feet away from the car “putting a menu on a parked vehicle” when the incident happened.

Elfeky has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is out on bond.

