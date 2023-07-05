Police: Man promotes business while child, 3, wanders parking lot, charged

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Upshur County after authorities say a child was wandering a grocery store parking lot barefoot while a man was promoting his business.

Officers were dispatched to Skyline Plaza in Buckhannon at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 30 and found a three-year-old child standing along a sidewalk with three women and one man, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say the child was found wandering the parking lot barefoot without adult supervision.

Police say they spoke to Ahmed Elfeky who said he left the child, who was in his care at the time of the incident, unattended in his running car so he “could promote his business.” He allegedly blamed the incident on the child, saying “Look what you have done.”

One witness said she had just parked and was getting out of her car when she heard the child behind her car unattended with no adult in sight, according to the report. She then walked with the child to the front of the grocery store and called 911 before finding Elfeky “putting a menu on a vehicle.”

Court documents say Elfeky had parked his car about 90 feet away from Route 20 and was about 340 feet away from the car “putting a menu on a parked vehicle” when the incident happened.

Elfeky has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. He is out on bond.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
The biggest fireworks celebration in the state is scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. at...
Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun
Sheetz 1.776 Gas Price for July 4, 2023
Sheetz offering special Independence Day gas price

Latest News

Virginia Beach had just under 400 rescues all of last summer, and they’re seeing an increase in...
Virginia Beach: 200+ people rescued from ocean since Saturday
The crash is currently under investigation.
VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
Alderson Fourth of July Parade
Alderson celebrates Fourth of July with huge parade.
July 4th vehicle fire
Fourth of July vehicle fire claims life in Raleigh County