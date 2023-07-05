Mission WV receives funding for evidence-based teen pregnancy prevention program across the state

HURRICANE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mission West Virginia Teen Pregnancy Prevention Program (THINK) has been awarded a five-year grant of $1,972,00 per year from the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Population Affairs (OPA).

With the funding, the program will ensure middle and high school youth receive the life skills training they need to make important life decisions.

“We are incredibly thankful that due to these funds, we can continue to not only provide education around teen health issues but also expand to other counties and schools,” said Jill Gwilt, THINK Director. “This project will help us increase awareness of teen pregnancy prevention, reproductive health strategies, healthy relationship education, consent, and positive youth development throughout the state. This is a great opportunity for our organization to work with communities and individuals in greatest need.”

Mission WV has programs that are exclusively made for middle and high schoolers, and along with those, they help provide programming for youth-serving professionals such as teachers, counselors, social workers, coaches, youth group leaders - anyone interacting with adolescents.

THINK (Teaching Health Instead of Nagging Kids) teaches teen pregnancy prevention, healthy relationship education, and positive youth development utilizing Love Notes, an evidence-based curriculum, in health classes, juvenile centers, foster care facilities, psychiatric treatment centers, and alternative schools in 17 counties.

This funding will allow the THINK program to reach over 13,000 students per year in these counties: Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Nicholas, Putnam, Summers, Wayne, and Webster.

