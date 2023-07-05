Millions of Americans expected to return from Fourth of July holiday travels

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the Fourth of July holiday is winding down, people will be coming back home from their travels throughout this week.

AAA forecasted almost 51 million Americans went somewhere for this Fourth of July holiday. 90% of those travelers drove to their destinations, so experts expect the interstates to be busy Wednesday through Friday.

AAA expected 1.3 million Virginians to travel for their holiday, with popular destinations being the beach and the lake. Because the holiday fell in the middle of the week, people are expected to come home over the next several days.

If you are planning on traveling Wednesday, experts recommend you get on the road before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. to avoid anticipated higher traffic levels. Everyone wants to get home safe from their holiday, so make sure you don’t drive distracted, always wear your seatbelt and have patience.

This year’s travel forecasts are expected to be the second highest in the state’s history, coming just behind travel levels in 2021.

Airports have also seen record-breaking travel levels this week, so no matter how you are getting home, it’s important to be flexible and have patience.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
The biggest fireworks celebration in the state is scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. at...
Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun
Sheetz 1.776 Gas Price for July 4, 2023
Sheetz offering special Independence Day gas price

Latest News

The crash is currently under investigation.
VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
Alderson Fourth of July Parade
Alderson celebrates Fourth of July with huge parade.
July 4th vehicle fire
Fourth of July vehicle fire claims life in Raleigh County
Alderson celebrates Fourth of July with huge parade.