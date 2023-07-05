Mercer, Greenbrier Counties among those to receive funding from Justice Reinvestment Initiative Treatment Supervision grants

Mercer and Greenbrier Counties are among the 13 projects set to receive funding from Gov....
Mercer and Greenbrier Counties are among the 13 projects set to receive funding from Gov. Justice’s West Virginia Justice Reinvestment Initiative Treatment Supervision (JRI-TS) grant.(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer and Greenbrier Counties are among the 13 projects set to receive funding from Gov. Justice’s West Virginia Justice Reinvestment Initiative Treatment Supervision (JRI-TS) grant.

Justice awarded $2,611,200 for the 13 project funds. Community Action of Southeastern WV will receive $235,000, Recovery Point will receive $976,631, and Southern Highlands Community Mental Health will receive $40,303, and those are all of Mercer County. The Greenbrier County Commission will be receiving $78,490.

These funds will be used to support the continued operation of treatment supervision programs throughout the state.

Other projects include:

Berkeley County Council — $140,908 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Berkeley County.

Burlington United Methodist Family Services — $211,500These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mineral County.

Harrison County Commission — $75,200 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Harrison County.

Jefferson Day Report Center — $97,290 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Jefferson County.

Logan County Commission — $109,134 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo Counties.

Mason County Commission — $65,847 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mason County. Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home — $188,000 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Wood County.

Recovery Group of Southern WV — $251,897 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Logan, Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, and Wayne Counties.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
July 4th vehicle fire
Fourth of July vehicle fire claims life in Raleigh County
The biggest fireworks celebration in the state is scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. at...
Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun

Latest News

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
48 felony arrests made in southern West Virginia roundup
Tazewell’s Splash Pad is open after ARPA funding
Tazewell’s Splash Pad opens after ARPA funding
Correctional officers and staff at Mount Olive State Prison are at a crisis point.
Correctional officers at Mount Olive at a ‘crisis point’
A new leader is elected to oversee a significant share of Southern West Virginia’s opioid...
Leader selected to oversee Southern West Virginia’s opioid settlement funds