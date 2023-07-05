Mercer, Greenbrier Counties among those to receive funding from Justice Reinvestment Initiative Treatment Supervision grants

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer and Greenbrier Counties are among the 13 projects set to receive funding from Gov. Justice’s West Virginia Justice Reinvestment Initiative Treatment Supervision (JRI-TS) grant.

Justice awarded $2,611,200 for the 13 project funds. Community Action of Southeastern WV will receive $235,000, Recovery Point will receive $976,631, and Southern Highlands Community Mental Health will receive $40,303, and those are all of Mercer County. The Greenbrier County Commission will be receiving $78,490.

These funds will be used to support the continued operation of treatment supervision programs throughout the state.

Other projects include:

Berkeley County Council — $140,908 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Berkeley County.

Burlington United Methodist Family Services — $211,500These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mineral County.

Harrison County Commission — $75,200 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Harrison County.

Jefferson Day Report Center — $97,290 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Jefferson County.

Logan County Commission — $109,134 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Logan, Boone, Lincoln, and Mingo Counties.

Mason County Commission — $65,847 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mason County. Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home — $188,000 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Wood County.

Recovery Group of Southern WV — $251,897 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Logan, Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Putnam, and Wayne Counties.

