Leader selected to oversee Southern West Virginia’s opioid settlement funds

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A new leader was elected on Wednesday to oversee a significant share of Southern West Virginia’s opioid settlement money.

The state recently settled a suit with three of the country’s biggest distributers-- McKesson, Amerisource Bergen, and Cardinal Health -- for 400 million dollars. The total settlement for the opioid litigation in the state amounts to about one billion dollars.

As a result of that deal, the state was carved up into several regions to administer the funds. Each municipality and county in Southern West Virginia sent a delegate to Beckley on Thursday to select a new region six board member. Dr. Michael Kelly, a physician at Welch Community Hospital won the election. The physician has been on the front lines of the opioid fight. Moving forward, he will oversee the area’s share of the opioid settlement, but likely future settlements as well.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who helped negotiate the settlement, was on hand for Thursday’s vote. “It’s a big day... all of the cities and counties coming together. This has never happened, at least in my lifetime, so I’m excited about the prospects.”

While roughly 74 percent of the money will go into the fund, 24 percent will go directly to cities and counties as early as this Fall.

