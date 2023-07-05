Gray Gables Road to be closed for pipe culvert replacement

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - County Route 60/4, Gray Gables Road, will have a closure at milepost 1.30, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, July 10, 2023, for the day, for a pipe culvert replacement, and the road will reopen by the end of the day.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

