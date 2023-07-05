‘Get out of the water’: Video shows large shark swimming very close to beachgoers

A video shows a shark swimming very close to beachgoers at Navarre Beach in Florida. (Source: Cristy Cox/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - Swimmers in Florida got a bit of a scare over Independence Day weekend thanks to a shark swimming dangerously close.

The shark was reportedly spotted on Monday at Navarre Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

Cristy Cox shared a video of the close encounter, showing several people in the water as the shark’s dorsal fin can be seen next to them in the shallow waters.

Several people are heard telling fellow swimmers to “Get out of the water!” With another saying, “Hurry, hurry.”

As people begin to clear the water and head to higher ground, the shark then disappears out of Cox’s view.

“That sucker came close!” a person is heard saying at the end of the video.

Florida authorities did not report any injuries that day regarding the shark but there have been several shark sightings so far this summer at Florida beaches.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

