Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of July.(Newmarket Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A baby deer learned the joy of freedom after being rescued on Independence Day.

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, said they received a call from a man who found the fawn in his backyard.

The animal appeared to have fallen in a hole and was stuck under a rock. There’s no word on how long it had been there.

Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of July.(Newmarket Police Department via CNN)

Police said the fawn didn’t seem to be hurt, but it wasn’t able to get out on its own.

An officer dug around the fawn, eventually freeing it.

The deer then ran off to reunite with its mother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
The biggest fireworks celebration in the state is scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. at...
Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun
Sheetz 1.776 Gas Price for July 4, 2023
Sheetz offering special Independence Day gas price

Latest News

Police say a dark-colored SUV drove through the neighborhood, stopped and then shot at the...
9 people shot in DC, including 2 juveniles, as violence continues to mar July Fourth
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released...
‘I can’t thank her enough‘: Inmate who asked correctional officer to care for newborn released from prison
FILE - Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives for a speech at the Hertie School in...
Biden supports Sweden’s NATO bid, hosting prime minister at the White House
Mission WV
Mission WV receives funding for evidence-based teen pregnancy prevention program across the state
Video shows shark swimming very close to beachgoers