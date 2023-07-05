Alderson celebrates Fourth of July with huge parade.

By Mark Hughes
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday’s event certainly did not disappoint. Hundreds of people lined the main drag of Alderson to see everything from floats to men on motor bikes and everything in between.

The crowd was in the spirit of the holiday, so we asked several people what they love about our great country on its 247th birthday.

Photojournalist Mark Hughes has all the sights and sounds and the excitement of the celebration.

We hope you had a great Independence Day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
The biggest fireworks celebration in the state is scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. at...
Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun
Sheetz 1.776 Gas Price for July 4, 2023
Sheetz offering special Independence Day gas price

Latest News

July 4th vehicle fire
Fourth of July vehicle fire claims life in Raleigh County
Alderson celebrates Fourth of July with huge parade.
Summers County woman turns 105 on the Fourth of July
Summers County woman turns 105 on the Fourth of July
Princeton hot dog eating contest
Princeton hot dog eating contest