Alderson celebrates Fourth of July with huge parade.

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Tuesday’s event certainly did not disappoint. Hundreds of people lined the main drag of Alderson to see everything from floats to men on motor bikes and everything in between.

The crowd was in the spirit of the holiday, so we asked several people what they love about our great country on its 247th birthday.

Photojournalist Mark Hughes has all the sights and sounds and the excitement of the celebration.

We hope you had a great Independence Day.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.