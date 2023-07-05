48 felony arrests made in southern West Virginia roundup

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, July 5, the United States Marshals Service joined with law enforcement out of Raleigh and Greenbrier Counties for a press conference.

The meeting was held at the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office. Here, they disclosed information about a recently conducted operation called “True Optics,” which Michael Baylous, United States Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia, described as “very successful.”

“Operation “True Optics” was our operation to take light into those dark areas where fugitives like to hide,” he shared.

“True Optics” was led by the Marshals CUFFED Task Force alongside local agencies in the areas in which it was conducted: Fayette, Raleigh and Greenbrier Counties. This included the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Beckley Police Department, Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office and Lewisburg Police Department.

Between June 26 and June 30, they arrested 48 fugitives. Officers were able to apprehend criminals like Harry Burks, who was wanted for kidnapping and wanton engagement; Cody Williams, wanted for first-degree sexual assault; Chris Johnson, wanted for first-degree murder, and more.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan says they also seized more than $180,000, multiple firearms and a variety of illegal substances.

“It was a considerable amount, and that is one of the things that we really are very glad to have taken off the street,” Sloan explained. “It’s one thing to arrest the individuals- that’s obviously our primary purpose was- but to, additionally, get the drugs and firearms off is something that is beneficial, as well.”

To pull off an operation of this size, each department agreed that it took considerable cooperation between their agencies.

“I think this shows the dedication that the Beckley Police Department has joining forces with these other agencies,” stated Deputy Chief David Allard. “Anything that we can do at the police department to join forces with other agencies to make our city safer, we’re gonna do that.”

Baylous tells WVVA that they are looking to make additional arrests.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing leak
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
5 killed in small plane crash in South Carolina
July 4th vehicle fire
Fourth of July vehicle fire claims life in Raleigh County
The biggest fireworks celebration in the state is scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. at...
Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun

Latest News

Mercer and Greenbrier Counties are among the 13 projects set to receive funding from Gov....
Mercer, Greenbrier Counties among those to receive funding from Justice Reinvestment Initiative Treatment Supervision grants
Tazewell’s Splash Pad is open after ARPA funding
Tazewell’s Splash Pad opens after ARPA funding
Correctional officers and staff at Mount Olive State Prison are at a crisis point.
Correctional officers at Mount Olive at a ‘crisis point’
A new leader is elected to oversee a significant share of Southern West Virginia’s opioid...
Leader selected to oversee Southern West Virginia’s opioid settlement funds