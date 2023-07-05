$1.776 gas brings long lines to Sheetz for the Fourth of July

Some say they waited half an hour for this one-time-only deal.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -There are many ways to celebrate Independence Day such as fireworks, hotdog eating contests, and baseball games. However, this year, some people had a new way to celebrate the Fourth of July: getting gas! The Sheetz chain of gas stations and convenience stores lowered its gasoline prices (for the Fourth of July only) down to $1.776, a play off of U.S.A.’s birth year, 1776. If you’d like to brave the line to get some cheap gas for yourself, Sheetz say they plan to keep this price until the end of the day or until they run out of gas.

We spoke to some of the people who waited in line for the cheap gas. Click play on the video to hear what they have to say.

