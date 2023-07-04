What does July 4th mean to you?

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - On July 4th, we caught up with patriots at Fayetteville’s Heritage Festival in an effort to learn more about what the holiday means to them. Every year on the day, Americans come together to celebrate the anniversary of the 1776 Declaration of Independence.

For Elle Hines in Fayetteville, “it’s about being able to live a life of comfort and happiness and not having to worry about the basics of living.”

But after 247 years, does the significance of the day get lost on some? For many, the holiday signifies a day off of work, BBQs, and fireworks.

“I think the meaning of July 4th does get lost on the younger generation,” explained Kiersten Hildebrand. “I think it should be pushed more. The younger generations should be more grateful for what previous generations have done for us.”

It was a sentiment echoed by Donald Brooks. “You try to get them to understand. They grasp a lot, but where they never had to suffer through it they don’t understand.”

Through all of the cookouts and festivities on Tuesday, though, some still took time out to remember the blood, sweat, and tears that laid the groundwork for those freedoms.

“I do believe the Fourth of July is a good reminder of all the people who have fought for our freedom,” said Hildebrand.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.