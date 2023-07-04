West Virginia veteran bikes cross-country

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A West Virginia Army Veteran is biking 3,700 miles cross-country on an expedition to find peace of mind.

Jared Thomas, who’s from Huntington, is biking with Warrior Expeditions from Washington, D.C., to Seattle, Washington.

The non-profit organization focuses on the therapeutic gains of long-distance outdoor expeditions to help veterans transition from active duty combat experiences. The outdoor expeditions include hiking, biking, or rowing.

“It’s an awesome adventure ... each day is different. Some days are easy. Other days are much more challenging,” Thomas said.

Thomas also said the same sentiment can be true when veterans return home following deployment.

Thomas was deployed to Afghanistan in the mid-2000s and worked as an ammunition specialist in the Army.

For the first leg of his trip, he biked with five other veterans.

“In Afghanistan, you’re really relying on the people you’re with to be safe,” Thomas said.” “I think by virtue of just being in the service, you have an understanding because you’ve gone through similar experiences. And being able to talk to someone is really comforting and hearing how they have coped with being home and adjusting to society.”

Thomas said supporters offer lodging, food, and fellowship throughout the expedition.

His favorite stop thus far was Waterloo, Iowa.

“The community organizers there set it up so that we got front stage passes to the concert, and we got to meet Kane from the Ying Yang Twins. It was so nice to be embraced by the community,” Thomas said.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., met with Thomas while in Washington, D.C.

This morning, I helped send off WV Veteran Jared Thomas, of Huntington, as he started a 3,000+ mile bike ride to raise awareness for Veterans' mental health. I even gave his bike a test ride. Please join me in wishing Jared safe travels to the West Coast! 🚴‍♀️ @railstotrails pic.twitter.com/OpPmNBJxq5 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) May 16, 2023

Thomas recommends the experience to other veterans.

“I would say go for it,” he said. “I loved being with the group and the solitude. I love the idea of really tapping into what’s going on upstairs. We’re on the bike six to seven hours a day.”

