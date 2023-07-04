Seasonable and quiet weather is in store for Independence Day

Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds today, but a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s this afternoon.

Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and once again, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Lows should stay in the 60s all night long.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow, but most will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures look to top off in the 80s for most.

A mix of sun and clouds and a few spotty showers/thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some hit-or-miss showers are expected on Thursday, but a better chance of rain and storms returns on Friday as a cold front swings through. We’ll stay seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

Spotty showers are possible on Wednesday and Thursday, but we'll see a better chance of showers/thunderstorms late-week. (WVVA WEATHER)

This weekend will be a bit unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.