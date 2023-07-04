Seasonable and quiet weather is in store for Independence Day
Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s this afternoon
Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds today, but a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s this afternoon.
Mainly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and once again, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. Lows should stay in the 60s all night long.
A few spotty showers are possible tomorrow, but most will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures look to top off in the 80s for most.
Some hit-or-miss showers are expected on Thursday, but a better chance of rain and storms returns on Friday as a cold front swings through. We’ll stay seasonable with highs in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.
This weekend will be a bit unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
