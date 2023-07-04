Historic Crab Orchard Museum and Pioneer Park holds Independence Day Celebration

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - Historic Crab Orchard Museum and Pioneer Park held their annual 4th of July celebration earlier today.

The soundtrack to the day’s events was a band playing traditional Appalachian folk music.

Activities offered to attendees included a petting zoo put on by the county’s library funded by county supervisor Aaron Gillespie.

Other onsite demonstrations were a blacksmith, wood worker, and colonial baker.

“I enjoy it and I think it is good for them to learn some of the old tradition of things,” said reenactor Cathy.

Though there was tons of fun to be had, the day also served as a way to remind attendees how far our county has come since the early days of settlers.

“It makes me excited. I’m happy for this younger generation to know how it all came about and what our forefathers went through to get to this point,” said Elsie Matney, Chaplin for the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“Perhaps something that is said or done today will make an impression on them and that they will understand the struggles of our ancestors and what we celebrate today with our Independence day because of their efforts and their sacrifices,” said Executive Director for the museum Cynthia Farmer.

Crab Orchard Museum’s next event will be the Fiddler’s Convention which kicks off July 14th.

