Hirotaka Ohashi returns home to play professional basketball

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hirotaka Ohashi is fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Ohashi is turning pro after two seasons at Bluefield State University. He moved to the United States from Japan after graduating high school.

Ohashi has signed with the Shimane Susanoo Magic of Japan’s B.League. At 5′6, he defied the full court press of obstacles to reach this point.

His impact on a team goes beyond the stat sheet. Ohashi makes his teams better when he’s on the court and has proven to be a model teammate.

