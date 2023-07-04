Hirotaka Ohashi returns home to play professional basketball

Ohashi will play for the Shimane Susanoo Magic
By Josh Widman
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Hirotaka Ohashi is fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Ohashi is turning pro after two seasons at Bluefield State University. He moved to the United States from Japan after graduating high school.

Ohashi has signed with the Shimane Susanoo Magic of Japan’s B.League. At 5′6, he defied the full court press of obstacles to reach this point.

His impact on a team goes beyond the stat sheet. Ohashi makes his teams better when he’s on the court and has proven to be a model teammate.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

73-year-old repairs roof
73-year-old repairs roof by herself after noticing a leak
Troopers said a 911 call came in around 3 a.m. about a domestic situation and shots fired along...
Police investigate trooper-involved shooting
A South Carolina woman said she is afraid to go outside because black bears keep coming to her...
‘I’m terrified’: Woman said black bears keep coming to her home
At least one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a small plane crashed...
At least 1 dead in plane crash near resort in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Latest News

Bluefield surrenders 8 runs in the 3rd, falls to Bristol
Bluefield surrenders 8 runs in the 3rd, falls to Bristol
Bluefield surrenders 8 runs in the 3rd, falls to Bristol
Hirotaka Ohashi will play pro basketball in Japan
Hirotaka Ohashi returns home to play professional basketball
Despite a WhistlePigs rally, Flyboys win after grabbing big lead
Despite a WhistlePigs rally, Flyboys win after grabbing big lead