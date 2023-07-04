Fair weather on tap for July 4th!

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

A front is on its way out of the area tonight, so rain should taper through the overnight hours. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight otherwise, and low temps should remain mild, in the 60s. Areas of fog can be expected Tuesday AM.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring increasing clouds, but we otherwise look mainly quiet and seasonable for our July 4th Holiday. Highs will hit the 70s and 80s. We could see a few stray showers/a t-storm, but most will stay rain free. Tuesday night will be mainly cloudy, and lows will fall into the 60s again.

Rainfall forecast (WVVA WEATHER)

We look to see slim rain chances, and warm and muggy conditions through midweek.

DEW POINT FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

The chance of rain will rise by this weekend as a frontal system develops and heads our way. By this weekend, we could be talking about strong to severe storms or potentially heavy rain...

STAY TUNED!

