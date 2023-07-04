Fair weather on tap for July 4th!

Slim rain chances and seasonable temps expected Tuesday
TOMORROW
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Tonight
A front is on its way out of the area tonight, so rain should taper through the overnight hours. We’ll see partly cloudy skies tonight otherwise, and low temps should remain mild, in the 60s. Areas of fog can be expected Tuesday AM.

TOMORROW
Tomorrow will bring increasing clouds, but we otherwise look mainly quiet and seasonable for our July 4th Holiday. Highs will hit the 70s and 80s. We could see a few stray showers/a t-storm, but most will stay rain free. Tuesday night will be mainly cloudy, and lows will fall into the 60s again.

Rainfall forecast
We look to see slim rain chances, and warm and muggy conditions through midweek.

DEW POINT FORECAST
The chance of rain will rise by this weekend as a frontal system develops and heads our way. By this weekend, we could be talking about strong to severe storms or potentially heavy rain...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

