BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield watched an early lead become a large deficit in the third inning.

The Ridge Runners went ahead 1-0 in the 1st on a Blake Guerin home run. The State Liners plated eight runs in the 3rd inning and went on to win 9-4.

Princeton picked up a 9-6 road win over Pulaski.

