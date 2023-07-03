Warm and muggy with a few pop-up storms today

Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds
We'll be warm and muggy once again today.
We'll be warm and muggy once again today.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Not everyone will see rain today, but some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, we’ll see intervals of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

Some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible today as temperatures climb into the upper...
Some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.(WVVA WEATHER)

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible tonight, but most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the 60s and low 70s overnight.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible tonight, but most should stay dry with mainly...
An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible tonight, but most should stay dry with mainly cloudy skies.(WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly dry conditions are expected for the Fourth of July; however, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s once again.

Mainly cloudy skies are expected for our Independence Day and a stray shower cannot be ruled out.
Mainly cloudy skies are expected for our Independence Day and a stray shower cannot be ruled out.(WVVA WEATHER)

Wednesday looks fairly dry but rain chances do increase towards the end of the week. We’ll stay warm and muggy this week with temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s.

Unsettled weather returns late week.
Unsettled weather returns late week.(WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this weekend as highs hit the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The biggest fireworks celebration in the state is scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. at...
Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
17-year-old Harley was last seen in St. Albans Saturday night.
UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old found safe
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Police conduct death investigation in Raleigh County
BREAKING UPDATE: Identities of victim, shooter in Raleigh County murder-suicide released by police

Latest News

Thunderstorms will be crossing the two Virginias tonight.
More thunderstorms possible tonight, but we look to dry up a little next week
WVVA Weather
Tomorrow brings us another chance for severe weather
Strong thunderstorms once again possible on Sunday
WVVA Weather