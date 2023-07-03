Warm and muggy with a few pop-up storms today

Not everyone will see rain today, but some pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, we’ll see intervals of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible tonight, but most will stay dry with mainly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the 60s and low 70s overnight.

Mainly dry conditions are expected for the Fourth of July; however, a stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low/mid 80s once again.

Wednesday looks fairly dry but rain chances do increase towards the end of the week. We’ll stay warm and muggy this week with temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible this weekend as highs hit the upper 70s and low/mid 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

