Virginia’s “Move Over Law” expanded to include civilian vehicles

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -With July now officially here, new laws are coming into effect in Virginia. One of those is an update to the state’s existing “Move Over Law.”

Virginia’s Move Over Law isn’t new. It had previously given instructions to motorists coming across emergency vehicles parked on the side of the road, telling them to move over to another lane if safe to do so. Now, a change to the law extends this added protection to stranded civilian vehicles as well.

“Basically now, any kind of vehicle on the side of the road, drivers should be doing everything that they can, looking to that side beside them, slowing down, hitting that signal and making a safe lane change and slowing down to give anyone on the side of the road as much space as possible,” says Morgan Dean, AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager.

Drivers can look for things like hazard lights to help them spot these stopped vehicles. Of course, even in an emergency, it may not always be possible to change lanes.

“If there is traffic in both lanes, and you absolutely cannot move over, you need to slow down and be as careful as possible. It’s understood that if there’s a car right to your left, you can’t move over into that other lane, but you need to drive as safe as you can, and if there is no vehicles in that other lane, you have to move over to that other lane or you can get charged and get a traffic ticket for not moving over,” says Sheriff Brian Hieatt of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Hieatt says he doesn’t believe people will have trouble adjusting to the new law. He says, thanks to the previous Move Over Law, people should already be alert for stopped vehicles and know what to do if they encounter one. To help keep an eye out for vehicles stopped on the shoulder of a road, Sheriff Hieatt says motorists should avoid distracted driving – it can be the difference between life and death.

