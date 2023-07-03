U.S. Dept. of Labor proposes limit on silica exposure for miners

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Department of Labor is proposing new regulations to protect coal miners.

A proposal from the Mine Health Safety Administration suggests fixing the federal standard of silica dust exposure for miners.

Currently, miners can be exposed to double the amount of silica dust allowed by OSHA compared to other industries.

Erin Bates from United Mine Workers of America says this change will prioritize miner safety during a time when health issues for miners are rising.

“We’ve got 30-year-olds that are having trouble running and playing baseball with their children, these are people that should have a long life ahead of them and they’re gonna look at retirement at the age of 50 because they’re not going to be able to handle the work,” said Bates.

Silica dust exposure can lead to cancer amongst other lung health issues.

Dr. Salam Rajjoub, a pulmonologist based out of Bridgeport says silica dust in the lungs can overwhelm white blood cells. These “macrophages” are responsible for cleaning out all kinds of harmful particles that make it into our airways.

“When [lungs] get exposed to a large amount of silica those macrophages, they get overwhelmed by this silica dust so they get toxic so they don’t function well,” said Rajjoub.

If the new standard isn’t met, mine operators must take immediate action to come into compliance.

Along with the exposure limit, the proposal suggests other actions to protect miner health like exposure sampling and medical surveillance.

Rajjoub says these actions will help prevent irreversible lung damage he sees miners suffer from.

“By avoiding exposure you can slow the progress and stabilize the patient, as well as if they need an inhaler or nebulizer treatment, we treat them for their symptoms, and then those macrophages should be able to recover that prevent further progression of the disease process,” said Rajjoub.

Bates says United Mine Workers have been pushing for the change for the last several years.

“This is a great step, this is step one obviously, but there’s a lot more: we need to enforce it, and there need to be penalties, there need to be consequences for companies that don’t follow it so it’s definitely going to be something we’re going to watch and make sure is done correctly,” said Bates.

A decision on the proposal will be made in the coming weeks.

