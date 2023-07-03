This Day in History: 160 years ago, Battle of Gettysburg ends

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - As many of us are preparing to celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday, the first thing that comes to your minds may be the signing of the Declaration of Independence, 247 years ago, on July 4, 1776.

However, there was also a battle that happened around this time during a war that split our nation in two: the American Civil War. It is one that would change the history of our nation.

160 years ago, the three-day battle of Gettysburg was drawing to a close. This battle was the costliest in terms of casualties of the entire Civil War.

More than 50,000 soldiers from both the Union and Confederate Armies were dead, wounded or missing. The Union won the battle but at a high cost.

WVVA evening anchor Melinda Zosh is from Pennsylvania. She has visited Gettysburg almost every year since she was 12-years-old. Every time she visits Gettysburg National Military Park, she thinks about all the men who never left this town, who never got to see their families again. It’s important to learn about history, and Zosh encourages viewers in the Two Virginias and beyond to visit battlefields like Gettysburg.

“Once you arrive there, you will read about history, but you will do so on the grounds where it all unfolded and it is an experience you’ll never forget,” said Zosh. “You’ll learn so much about the history that unfolded there on July 1-3, 1863.”

