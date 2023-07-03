Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was reported missing from the Houston area.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (Gray News) - A Texas man who went missing as a 17-year-old is recovering in the hospital with his family eight years after he disappeared.

Authorities say Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV went missing from Houston in March 2015 when he was 17 years old. He had been walking his dogs, who reportedly returned home without him. His family then reported him missing, telling officials he was diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

Authorities searched for Farias over the next several days but didn’t find him.

Eight years later, the now-25-year-old Farias is recovering in a Houston hospital after his mother says someone called 911 upon finding him unresponsive outside a church, KTRK reports.

Farias’ mother says he was found with cuts and bruises on his body and blood in his hair, and she believes he was badly abused and beaten. She told KTRK that family members have tried talking to Farias, but he will only say a few words.

She says it will take a long time for her son to heal, but she is thankful he is alive.

“Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital,” the Texas Center for the Missing tweeted.

The nonprofit said on Twitter that Farias was found Saturday. Authorities confirmed Sunday he had been located and was safe, according to KTRK.

Tim Miller, the director for Texas EquuSearch, helped search for Farias after he went missing in 2015. He told KPRC he never would have imagined Farias would still be alive.

“We believe in miracles, and this certainly was a miracle,” Miller said. “I can’t even tell you how many times we searched and how many leads and tips came in, and they just kind of faded away. Now, all of a sudden, this.”

Police have not said what led to Farias’ disappearance or where he may have been for the past eight years. At the time of his disappearance, investigators said they did not suspect foul play, KPRC reports.

