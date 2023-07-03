Teens reported missing from Wythe County

Alexis Wright and Eligh Davidson, reported missing from Wythe County
Alexis Wright and Eligh Davidson, reported missing from Wythe County(AWARE Foundation)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens.

Alexis Wright from Wytheville and Eligh Davidson from Rural Retreat are believed to be traveling together in a red 1994 Mitsubishi truck with Virginia license plates, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and AWARE Foundation.

Pickup believed to be used by two missing Wythe County teens
Pickup believed to be used by two missing Wythe County teens(AWARE Foundation)

They were last reported seen June 26, 2023. Alexis was wearing a black t-shirt, according to AWARE. She has a tattoo of a paw print on her right arm and a wave tattoo on her right leg. Eligh is likely wearing a tan jacket and has shaggy hair, according to investigators.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at 276-223-6000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The biggest fireworks celebration in the state is scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. at...
Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
17-year-old Harley was last seen in St. Albans Saturday night.
UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old found safe
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Police conduct death investigation in Raleigh County
BREAKING UPDATE: Identities of victim, shooter in Raleigh County murder-suicide released by police

Latest News

Thanks to a new law, you won’t have to guess how much hospital bills are.
New state law requires hospitals to post prices online
Air National Guard Band of the Northeast performs at Woodrow Wilson High School
Air National Guard Band of the Northeast performs at Woodrow Wilson High School
Air National Guard Band of the Northeast performs at Woodrow Wilson High School
Air National Guard Band of the Northeast performs at Woodrow Wilson High School
Candles in mourning.
Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Deputy Trigger