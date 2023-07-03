Teens reported missing from Wythe County
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing teens.
Alexis Wright from Wytheville and Eligh Davidson from Rural Retreat are believed to be traveling together in a red 1994 Mitsubishi truck with Virginia license plates, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and AWARE Foundation.
They were last reported seen June 26, 2023. Alexis was wearing a black t-shirt, according to AWARE. She has a tattoo of a paw print on her right arm and a wave tattoo on her right leg. Eligh is likely wearing a tan jacket and has shaggy hair, according to investigators.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office at 276-223-6000.
