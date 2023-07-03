New state law requires hospitals to post prices online

Thanks to a new law, you won’t have to guess how much hospital bills are.
Thanks to a new law, you won’t have to guess how much hospital bills are.(wwbt)
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new state law is helping people get medical care without having to deal with unknown costs.

The Hospital Price Transparency Law forces hospitals to put all their prices online. Cynthia Fisher, founder and chair of PatientRightsAdvocate.com, said this is a game changer for people needing care.

“This bill is a huge win for Virginia, Fisher said. “Price transparency is transformative.”

The next time you need a procedure done, research a few different hospital websites to find a price that best fits your budget.

As of July 1, all hospitals in Virginia must show the cost of all of their services, thanks to the hospital price transparency bill.

“This shifts the power to the patients,” Fisher said. “When we can see prices, for the first time, we can protect ourselves from the egregious price-gouged overcharges.”

Not only have millions of patients been overcharged in the past but they have also been required to pay a certain way.

If you pay with cash for your visit, you’ll pay 40% less than if you pay with a card.

The new transparency law could change lives for people who may have financial anxiety preventing them from seeking treatment, Fisher said.

“So many people in Virginia have been harmed and financially ruined by our healthcare systems, both hospitals and insurance companies who have taken them to court and put them in absolute financial ruin,” she added.

Hospital Price Transparency has been a federal law for two years, but according to the latest compliance report from the Patients’ Rights Advocate group, only 28% of Virginia hospitals are complying.

Fisher says patients should take action if hospitals aren’t transparent about prices.

“Write the CEO or Chief Financial Officer and demand them or go elsewhere,” Fisher said.

Hospitals could be subject to monetary penalties if they don’t comply, According to the Center for Medicaid and Medicare website.

The hospitals in Virginia that ARE fully complying:

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
  • Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
  • Fauquier Hospital
  • Johnston Memorial Hospital
  • Lonesome Pine Hospital
  • Riverside Regional Medical Center
  • Smyth County Community Hospital
  • Sovah Health – Danville
  • Sovah Health - Martinsville
  • UVA University Hospital
  • VCU Medical Center
  • VHC Health
  • Winchester Medical Center

The hospitals in Virginia that ARE NOT fully complying:

  • Bon Secours - Southampton Memorial Center
  • Bon Secours - Southern Virginia Medical Center Bon Secours - Southside Medical Center
  • Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View Campus Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Clinch Valley Medical Center
  • Henrico Doctors’ Hospital
  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • LewisGale Hospital - Pulaski
  • LewisGale Hospital Alleghany
  • LewisGale Hospital Montgomery
  • LewisGale Medical Center
  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Parham Doctors’ Hospital
  • Rappahannock General Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Retreat Doctors Hospital
  • Richmond Community Hospital
  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Saint Mary’s Hospital
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
  • StoneSprings Hospital Center
  • TriCities Hospital
  • Twin County Regional Hospital
  • Wythe County Community Hospital

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The biggest fireworks celebration in the state is scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. at...
Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
17-year-old Harley was last seen in St. Albans Saturday night.
UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old found safe
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Police conduct death investigation in Raleigh County
BREAKING UPDATE: Identities of victim, shooter in Raleigh County murder-suicide released by police

Latest News

Scan the QR Code or check out the information below.
Ramey Auto Group & WVVA team up for 16th annual featured American Red Cross blood drives this summer
BSU receives nursing simulators
BSU receives simulators for nursing program
Front row from left: Julie Lilly, nursing supervisor for Outpatient Oncology and WVUH Clinics;...
Local real estate team donates 5K proceeds to Princeton Community Hospital to help those battling cancer
RSV
Mothers share stories of children’s battles with RSV
Paxlovid is used to treat high-risk patients who test positive for COVID-19.
Health officials warn against taking paxlovid with certain heart medications