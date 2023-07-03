Lake Stephens celebrates July 4th with community

Lake Stephens
Lake Stephens(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lake Stephens kicked off an evening of events on Monday to celebrate July 4.

After a delayed opening due to inclement weather, the lake opened its splash pad and aqua park to the public at 4 p.m.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Events Coordinator Alisha Jarrell tells WVVA that they will be having fun all evening long. She says vendors will be set up down at the beach and adds that there will be live music, a cornhole tournament and refreshing snacks.

Jarrell says the goal of the event is to create a fun place for families to enjoy the holiday together.

“We wanted just the families to be able to get together and have a good time, spend their time picnicking in our park and spending family time together and then everybody gather at the beach or the dam area or anywhere in the park and watch the fireworks together as a family,” she shared.

Those fireworks will be kicking off at Lake Stephens at 10 p.m. Jarrell says you can watch them from the beach or even take your boat out onto the lake to enjoy the show from there.

Tickets are $7 for the splash pad with beach access, $9 for a 45-minute aqua park session with beach access and $3 for beach access only.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The biggest fireworks celebration in the state is scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. at...
Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
17-year-old Harley was last seen in St. Albans Saturday night.
UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old found safe
Police conduct death investigation in Raleigh County
BREAKING UPDATE: Identities of victim, shooter in Raleigh County murder-suicide released by police
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration

Latest News

Fayetteville Heritage Festival
Fayetteville’s Charlie McCoy Park becomes site of Fourth of July fun
Beckley fireworks sales remain strong amid inflation
Beckley fireworks sales remain strong amid inflation
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge
Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun