Lake Stephens celebrates July 4th with community

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Lake Stephens kicked off an evening of events on Monday to celebrate July 4.

After a delayed opening due to inclement weather, the lake opened its splash pad and aqua park to the public at 4 p.m.

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Events Coordinator Alisha Jarrell tells WVVA that they will be having fun all evening long. She says vendors will be set up down at the beach and adds that there will be live music, a cornhole tournament and refreshing snacks.

Jarrell says the goal of the event is to create a fun place for families to enjoy the holiday together.

“We wanted just the families to be able to get together and have a good time, spend their time picnicking in our park and spending family time together and then everybody gather at the beach or the dam area or anywhere in the park and watch the fireworks together as a family,” she shared.

Those fireworks will be kicking off at Lake Stephens at 10 p.m. Jarrell says you can watch them from the beach or even take your boat out onto the lake to enjoy the show from there.

Tickets are $7 for the splash pad with beach access, $9 for a 45-minute aqua park session with beach access and $3 for beach access only.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.