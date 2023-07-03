In Focus: healthy foods for the summer season

Brenda Workman of Princeton, W.Va., lost 60 lbs. by switching to a plant-based diet.
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. July 2 edition of In Focus, Brenda Workman of Princeton, W.Va. showed us how to create healthy and tasty dishes for the summer season or any occasion. Workman lost 60 lbs. over a two-year period by switching to a plant-based diet. She says her healthy eating choices also allowed her to stop using some of her medications, too.

WVVA featured Workman’s story in an episode Jan. of this year. To watch it, go here. Workman was also featured on today.com this year as well.

How can I learn more about Workman’s recipes?

To connect with Workman on Facebook, go here. You can also follow her on Instagram @brendaworkmanspeaks. You can learn more about Workman by visiting her website here.

Workman also travels around the Two Virginias and beyond, taking part in educational healthy eating seminars. Follow her on social media to learn more about upcoming events.

What is In Focus?

In Focus is community affairs show about people, events and important topics in the Two Virginias.

When does it air?

It airs every Sun. morning on WVVA at 9 a.m.

Who should I contact if I have an idea for an In Focus topic?

If you have an idea for a segment, please email evening anchor/content mgr. Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com

