In Focus: healthy foods for the summer season

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. July 2 edition of In Focus, Brenda Workman of Princeton, W.Va. showed us how to create healthy and tasty dishes for the summer season or any occasion. Workman lost 60 lbs. over a two-year period by switching to a plant-based diet. She says her healthy eating choices also allowed her to stop using some of her medications, too.

WVVA featured Workman’s story in an episode Jan. of this year. To watch it, go here. Workman was also featured on today.com this year as well.

How can I learn more about Workman’s recipes?

To connect with Workman on Facebook, go here. You can also follow her on Instagram @brendaworkmanspeaks. You can learn more about Workman by visiting her website here.

Workman also travels around the Two Virginias and beyond, taking part in educational healthy eating seminars. Follow her on social media to learn more about upcoming events.

