Fayetteville’s Charlie McCoy Park becomes site of Fourth of July fun

Fayetteville Heritage Festival
Fayetteville Heritage Festival(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Fayetteville is currently in the middle of its annual Heritage Festival and Fourth of July Celebration.

On Monday, the festivities were held at the Charlie McCoy Park. In addition to vendors and food trucks, there were carnival rides for kids and live music to celebrate Independence Day.

WVVA spoke to Donald Brooks, owner of Paradise Treats, one of the food trucks participating in the five-day festival. He couldn’t speak more highly of the town or this year’s events.

“Fayetteville, we love coming to Fayetteville. The people here are great. The city people, the townspeople come out and really help support the events and the small vendors. Like I said, we really look forward to coming to Fayetteville.”

According to the festival’s schedule of events, the carnival is open until 10 p.m. and vendors will be set up until 9 p.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, a Patriotic Dog Contest, Hot Dog Eating Contest and Skate Jam Contest will be held at the park starting at 3:30 p.m.

