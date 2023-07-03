Despite a WhistlePigs rally, Flyboys win after grabbing big lead

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Princeton WhistlePigs hosted the Greeneville Flyboys in Appalachian League play Sunday. Princeton blew a 7-3 lead in the ninth inning Saturday to Greeneville.

The WhistlePigs took a 3-0 lead after the second inning. However, the Flyboys would score nine unanswered, highlighted by an Austin Bode grand slam, to lead 9-3 into the sixth. The WhistlePigs would score four in the sixth, but still lose 9-7.

