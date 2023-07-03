Bob Huggins appears in court for DUI charge

Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.
Bob Huggins appears in Pittsburgh Municipal Court on July 3, 2023.(West Virginia MetroNews)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WSAZ) - Former West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins appeared in a Pittsburgh courtroom Monday morning, according to West Virginia MetroNews.

Robert ‘Bob’ Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, was arrested in Pittsburgh on June 16 for DUI.

Huggins waived Monday’s preliminary hearing in Pittsburgh Municipal Court, according to WV Metro News. A formal arraignment was scheduled for August 17. During that hearing Huggins could have the chance to accept an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition for first-time DUI offenders in the city of Pittsburgh.

Police say just before 8:30 p.m. on June 16, they saw a black SUV on Merchant Street in the middle of the road blocking traffic. The driver’s side door was open, and the car had a shredded flat tire.

Officers directed him to move the car off the road, but said the driver was having difficulties maneuvering the vehicle.

Pittsburgh Police say they gave Huggins standard field sobriety checks, which he failed. Huggins was placed into custody without incident and taken for further testing.

Officers found empty beer cans in a garbage bag on the passenger side floorboard of the vehicle and another garbage bag of empty beer bottles in the trunk, according to a criminal complaint.

Court documents said after multiple failed attempts, Huggins blew a .210 in a breathalyzer test.

Huggins resigned from the head coaching position on June 17.

