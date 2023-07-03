Beckley fireworks sales remain strong amid inflation


Beckley fireworks sales remain strong amid inflation
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Last year was a tough Summer for fireworks sales. Shipping and supply issues meant higher prices for pyrotechnics. But this year, retailers tell WVVA News those issues are largely resolved.

According to Wyatt Wilkerson with Big Poppy’s Fireworks in Beckley, the rising costs of goods and services has only resulted in a small increase on their larger products. “It really hasn’t affected us too much, maybe just a five or ten dollar increase on the bigger stuff.”

Gary McGuire with TNT Fireworks located next to Walmart will be opening early and staying late during the final two-day push, which he estimates account for up to 40 percent of their profits.

“Last year, we did have the problem with supplies. We couldn’t get the product with all of the issues with the trucks moving. But this year has not been a problem.”

Despite the higher prices on other goods and services such as groceries, both retailers said their sales remain strong.

“I mean people have their own budgets. People work their money out. They spend it on fireworks, groceries, gas. And this time of year, fireworks is something you need to survive,” adds Wilkerson.

For those on a tight budget this year, staff at Big Poppy’s say their products will be half off starting on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

