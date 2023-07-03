Air National Guard Band of the Northeast performs at Woodrow Wilson High School

“We had several hundred people that showed up,” says organizer.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) -On Sunday, visitors to the Woodrow Wilson High School got to participate in a musical journey across America as the “Home of the Flying Eagles” became the home of the Air National Guard Band of the Northeast.

If you missed this performance but would like to hear the band for yourself, they will have one more stop on their tour: Ripley, West Virginia on July 4th. You can follow Air National Guard Band of the Northeast on Facebook for more information

Beckley Concert Association has six more concerts planned for this season. You can find more information on those on their Facebook page or on their website.

To hear excerpts from Sunday’s performance, click play on this video.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The biggest fireworks celebration in the state is scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. at...
Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
17-year-old Harley was last seen in St. Albans Saturday night.
UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old found safe
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Police conduct death investigation in Raleigh County
BREAKING UPDATE: Identities of victim, shooter in Raleigh County murder-suicide released by police

Latest News

Air National Guard Band of the Northeast performs at Woodrow Wilson High School
Air National Guard Band of the Northeast performs at Woodrow Wilson High School
Candles in mourning.
Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Deputy Trigger
17-year-old Harley was last seen in St. Albans Saturday night.
UPDATE: Missing 17-year-old found safe
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration