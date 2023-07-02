W.Va. State Police search for missing 17-year-old, seek public’s assistance

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police and the St. Albans Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

The 17-year-old male, Harley, was last seen in St. Albans around the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday morning. Harley’s last name has not been provided as of yet.

Law enforcement asks the public to reach out to West Virginia State Police or St. Albans Police Department with any information on Harley’s whereabouts.

St. Albans Police can be contacted at: (304) 727-2251. You can also reach out to the West Virginia Investigations and Recovery Firm on Facebook, or your local police department with any information.

