W.Va. State Police search for missing 17-year-old, seek public’s assistance

17-year-old Harley was last seen in St. Albans Saturday night.
17-year-old Harley was last seen in St. Albans Saturday night.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police and the St. Albans Police Department are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

The 17-year-old male, Harley, was last seen in St. Albans around the hours of 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday morning. Harley’s last name has not been provided as of yet.

Law enforcement asks the public to reach out to West Virginia State Police or St. Albans Police Department with any information on Harley’s whereabouts.

St. Albans Police can be contacted at: (304) 727-2251. You can also reach out to the West Virginia Investigations and Recovery Firm on Facebook, or your local police department with any information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The biggest fireworks celebration in the state is scheduled for Saturday night at 9 p.m. at...
Beckley and Raleigh County offering three days’ worth of fireworks fun
The first supermoon of 2023 hits the skies on July 3.
First supermoon of the year hits the skies next week
Police conduct death investigation in Raleigh County
BREAKING UPDATE: Identities of victim, shooter in Raleigh County murder-suicide released by police
Fatal crash generic
VSP investigating fatal Tazewell County crash
Fireman’s Rodeo kicks off Alderson’s 4th of July Celebration
Fireman’s Rodeo kicks off Alderson’s 4th of July Celebration

Latest News

Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street
Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street
Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street
Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street