Tazewell 4th of July Celebration
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Tazewell celebrated the Fourth of July on Saturday with a community event at Tazewell Middle School.
Many inflatables were set up along with several food trucks. A foam party with music was also enjoyed.
This is the second year the town has organized this event and officials say it’s a way to give back to the community.
The night ended with a firework show to celebrate the upcoming holiday.
