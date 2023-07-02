Tazewell 4th of July Celebration

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Tazewell celebrated the Fourth of July on Saturday with a community event at Tazewell Middle School.

Many inflatables were set up along with several food trucks. A foam party with music was also enjoyed.

This is the second year the town has organized this event and officials say it’s a way to give back to the community.

The night ended with a firework show to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

