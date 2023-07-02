Ridge Runners’ winning streak comes to an end after Otterbots rally

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Ridge Runners hosted the Danville Otterbots in Appalachian League play. Bluefield came into the game on a six-game winning streak.

After the top of the first, teams traded two-run innings back and forth for both teams to be tied 4-4 after the third inning. Bluefield would take a 6-5 lead after the fifth inning, and lead 7-6 into the ninth, but Danville would score seven runs in the ninth to win 13-7.

