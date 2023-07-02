Raleigh Co. Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 Deputy Trigger

Candles in mourning.
Candles in mourning.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of K-9 Deputy Trigger on Sunday. According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Trigger was a Bloodhound who “served the citizens of Raleigh County honorably for the past six years.”

The post went on to explain, Trigger had recently been diagnosed with an incurable form of cancer. He was euthanized to prevent further suffering.

The Sherriff’s Office asks residents to keep Trigger, and his handler Lt. R. R. White and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

