Petting Zoo at Pocahontas Town Park

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Public Library helped host a Petting Zoo Saturday afternoon allowing the community to enjoy a day of animals and a foam/slime party.

This event was free to the public and the first of four Petting Zoos set for Tazewell County throughout the month of July.

One organizer today says this is a great event for families that are not able to leave town for the holiday to have fun in their community.

The next petting zoo will be held on the Fourth of July at the Crab Orchard Museum

