More thunderstorms possible tonight, but we look to dry up a little next week

While today has been mainly dry outside of a few morning storms, this evening thunderstorm chances will begin ramping up. We do still have a risk for severe weather.

Our western counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight tonight. These counties include Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Fayette and Raleigh. Thunderstorms from a frontal system could become severe, with wind gusts of over 70 MPH possible, along with hail up to an inch and a half in diameter. We also can’t rule out the possibility of a weak tornado spinning up as well.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until midnight (WVVA WEATHER)

Right now, the biggest threat for severe weather lies to our west with an enhanced risk. The slight risk for our area has shrunk, leaving a marginal risk behind. We could still see some storms with strong, damaging winds, and even some heavy rainfall which could lead to some localized flooding issues, so stay weather aware.

Stronger storms could effect us tonight, so stay weather aware. (WVVA WEATHER)

The storms look to enter our area around 8:30 or so. After sunset, we’ll begin to lose a lot of instability, which will hopefully weaken the storms quite a bit. By midnight we should see the storms moving out of our area, with just a few isolated storms possible. Temperatures tonight will sit in the mid 50s.

Thunderstorms will be crossing the two Virginias tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Monday is looking to be the start of a slightly drier period. We do still have a small chance of an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm, but otherwise we’ll remain mainly dry. Temperatures will be a little cooler as well, sitting in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tomorrow will be a lot drier (WVVA WEATHER)

As we head into the 4th of July, temperatures will stay fairly consistent. Chances of rain are looking on the low side and far from a washout, but some could still see an isolated rain shower.

Right now, Tuesday is looking dry (WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.