Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street

By Jessica Nuzzo
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:32 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The city of Princeton continued their 4th of July celebrations Saturday with the Freedom Cruise on Mercer Street.

The event showcased a number of cars including classic and modern before rolling down the streets in the Grassroots District.

Live music was performed by the Hidden Mountain Treasure at Dick Copeland Square.

This is Princeton Second day of events. Tomorrow there will be another Cruise for Jeep lovers with live music. The city plans to continue events through the 4th.

