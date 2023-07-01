West Virginia Batman makes boy’s wish a reality

Batman was joined by a 4-year-old boy named Jack, who is battling a rare form of brain cancer.
Jack and his family led the parade at the Freedom Festival.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Batman made a boy’s wish come true at the Freedom Festival’s annual parade.

The Batmobile led the parade route around the outer loop of Grand Central Mall, but Batman was not behind the wheel.

The keys were given to the family of a 4-year-old boy named Jack, who is battling a rare form of brain cancer.

“Because he’s the real hero and deserves to be celebrated I’m giving up my car to them. So, I’m going to walk the parade and take my bullhorn and tell his story and let everyone celebrate the real hero, which is Jack.”

Jack’s older brother Layton joined Jack for the hope injection ride and their father Spencer was the driver.

West Virginia Batman, otherwise known as John Buckland, said his mission is to inspire others and to put a smile on children’s faces.

“As grown-ups if we would just stay silent long enough to where we could look for these little ones, we’ll find them everywhere. They’re the ones that deserve to be celebrated. We can learn a lot from these kids. If we’d stop arguing with each other, we’d learn a whole bunch wouldn’t we. So, that’s what it’s all about. Remember this guys, the only thing we take with us when we die is what we do for others while we’re here.”

Buckland was recently awarded the “Distinguished West Virginian Award”, which is the highest honor a civilian in the state can receive.

