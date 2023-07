PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Jesse Robinson Jr. of the Princeton WhistlePigs is the June’s True Blue Athlete of the Month presented by Bluefield State University.

Robinson Jr. leads the team with 25 hits, 21 runs and 8 stolen bases.

His .379 batting average in 5th-best in the Appalachian League

