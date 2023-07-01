Strong thunderstorms once again possible on Sunday

The severe threat for today has shifted a bit towards the south. We could still see a shower or thunderstorm pop up throughout the rest of the night. Storms that form could have strong gusty winds, and the possibility of hail is there as well.

Tonight’s temperatures will be falling into the upper 60s, as we stay a little warm overnight. Aside from the occasional storm, we’ll otherwise stay mild and muggy.

Air quality has been improving today and will continue to improve tomorrow.

Sunday the possibility for severe weather exists again as our entire area is under a slight risk. The timing for storms looks to be before lunch for the first round, with more thunderstorms expected through the late afternoon and early evening.

Models have been fairly inconsistent once again on when we’ll see these storms, so stay weather aware throughout the day. Potential impacts include strong damaging winds and hail. Heavy rainfall may occur as well, leading to flooding issues.

Highs on Sunday will be reaching into the low 80s, and as we head into the start of the work week, we’re going to see cooler temperatures. Monday we’ll be sitting in the upper 70s, but we’ll be back in the 80s for 4th of July. The holiday is still looking to be on the dry side, so stay tuned.

