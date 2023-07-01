Strong thunderstorms once again possible on Sunday

Severe weather threat for this evening is diminishing.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The severe threat for today has shifted a bit towards the south. We could still see a shower or thunderstorm pop up throughout the rest of the night. Storms that form could have strong gusty winds, and the possibility of hail is there as well.

Tonight we could still see some strong thunderstorms popping up.
Tonight we could still see some strong thunderstorms popping up.(WVVA WEATHER)

Tonight’s temperatures will be falling into the upper 60s, as we stay a little warm overnight. Aside from the occasional storm, we’ll otherwise stay mild and muggy.

We could still see a few storms tonight
We could still see a few storms tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Air quality has been improving today and will continue to improve tomorrow.

Air quality is improving across our area
Air quality is improving across our area(WVVA WEATHER)

Sunday the possibility for severe weather exists again as our entire area is under a slight risk. The timing for storms looks to be before lunch for the first round, with more thunderstorms expected through the late afternoon and early evening.

More thunderstorms are possible tomorrow
More thunderstorms are possible tomorrow(WVVA WEATHER)

Models have been fairly inconsistent once again on when we’ll see these storms, so stay weather aware throughout the day. Potential impacts include strong damaging winds and hail. Heavy rainfall may occur as well, leading to flooding issues.

Tomorrow brings us another chance for severe weather
Tomorrow brings us another chance for severe weather(WVVA WEATHER)

Highs on Sunday will be reaching into the low 80s, and as we head into the start of the work week, we’re going to see cooler temperatures. Monday we’ll be sitting in the upper 70s, but we’ll be back in the 80s for 4th of July. The holiday is still looking to be on the dry side, so stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police conduct death investigation in Raleigh County
BREAKING UPDATE: Identities of victim, shooter in Raleigh County murder-suicide released by police
Fatal crash generic
VSP investigating fatal Tazewell County crash
Firefighter injured fighting structure fire in Green Valley
Firefighter injured fighting structure fire in Green Valley
Owen Schmitt presented Unclaimed Property check
Former WVU, NFL player presented Unclaimed Property check
Megan Jordan has been charged with carnal knowledge and indecent liberties.
Former Henrico middle school teacher accused of sex crimes with student

Latest News

WVVA Weather
Strong storms are possible on Saturday.
Severe weather possible this weekend. Saturday looks to have the highest risk.
Full Forecast (6/30)
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected this weekend, but it will not be a washout.
Unsettled weather returns this weekend