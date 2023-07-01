Police investigate trooper-involved shooting

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -West Virginia State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that killed the suspect wanted in connection with a domestic situation.

Troopers said a 911 call came in around 3 a.m. about a domestic situation and shots fired along Frances Creek in Lincoln County.

Beverly Bronz said she called the police and identified Wendell Dalton, her brother, as the suspect.

She said Dalton showed up at her house intoxicated.

“He told me he was gonna go get a gun and kill me because somebody had egged him on and told him that I was stealing off of him,” she said.

Bronz said she called her sister while Dalton was at her home.

“We ran and hid in the bedroom, and I called 911,” she said. “...He came back again with a gun. We heard him shoot twice up in the air. And he was screaming let me in, but at that time, me and my sister had sneaked out the front door and then went and hid.”

Troopers said once they arrived on the scene, a vehicle driven by the identified suspect approached troopers.

Law enforcement told the driver to keep their hands in clear view but instead pulled out a gun, according to a new release.

Investigators said troopers fired multiple shots, and the suspect was killed.

The incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

