Kelly Vaughan takes the reins of the Greenbrier West football program

Cavaliers went 10-2 in 2022
By Josh Widman
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:48 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARMCO, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier West Cavaliers have a new Head Coach.

Kelly Vaughan takes over in Charmco and inherits a program that won 10 games in 2022.

Vaughan has been with the program since 1991 aside from a two-year span where he didn’t coach. He graduated from Greenbrier West in 1984 and went on to play football at Wake Forest.

