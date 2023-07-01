Kelly Vaughan takes the reins of the Greenbrier West football program
Cavaliers went 10-2 in 2022
CHARMCO, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier West Cavaliers have a new Head Coach.
Kelly Vaughan takes over in Charmco and inherits a program that won 10 games in 2022.
Vaughan has been with the program since 1991 aside from a two-year span where he didn’t coach. He graduated from Greenbrier West in 1984 and went on to play football at Wake Forest.
